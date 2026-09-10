4 Your Weekend: What to do in Minnesota on Sept. 11-13
WCCO is tracking everything you can go out and do 4 Your Weekend, including local festivals and the start of some fall activities.
Heather's pick: James J. Hill Days in Wayzata
AJ's pick: St. Paul's Oktoberfest
Joseph's pick: Grape Stomp Festival at the St. Croix Vineyards
Other events this weekend:
- Selby Ave Jazz Fest
- Defeat of Jesse James Days
- Uteplis Brewing Oktoberfest
- Movies in the park in Hastings, Minnetonka and St. Paul
- Ramsey Happy Days Festival
- Edina Fall into Arts Festival at Centennial Lakes
- Otsego Prairie Festival
- Scandia Taco Daze
- Lake Elmo Bluegrass Festival
- Minnesota Twins Sunday Kids Day
- Open Streets Minneapolis
- Burnsville Festival and Fire Muster
- Lac Qui Parle County Fair
- Hastings Freedom Fest
- Mantorville Marigold Days
- Monsoon Lake Opry Festival
- 60 Mile Garage Sale
- Harvest Moon Festival
- Hinckley's Fall Fest
- Harvest & Hops Festival at the Corn Maze
- Ancient Ranger Tournament
- Walk for Wishes Minnesota