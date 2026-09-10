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4 Your Weekend: What to do in Minnesota on Sept. 11-13

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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WCCO is tracking everything you can go out and do 4 Your Weekend, including local festivals and the start of some fall activities.

Heather's pick: James J. Hill Days in Wayzata

AJ's pick: St. Paul's Oktoberfest

Joseph's pick: Grape Stomp Festival at the St. Croix Vineyards

Other events this weekend:

In:

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