Thieves break into Misfit Coffee, stealing $2500

After hearing about a growing number of break-ins at small businesses across the Twin Cities, Marcus Parkansky knew there was a chance his shop, Misfit Coffee, could be next.

He didn't expect it to happen so soon.

"I was honestly not too shocked," Parkansky said. "I know Duck Duck, the Briar, and up the street Cup of Java. I was almost anticipating something to happen."

After those break-ins, Parkansky put up security cameras around the exterior of the coffee shop.

Sometime overnight Monday, someone smashed a window to get inside Misfit Coffee and stole a cash register and $2,500, according to Parkansky.

While Misfit Coffee has dealt with theft before, this was the first time someone had broken into the shop.

"We've had a trailer stolen twice, generators, catalytic converters. It's nothing new, it'll probably happen again," said Parkansky.

Parkansky said that running a small business any setback could possibly shut down operations. Repairs, replacing damaged property and upgrading security all add expenses for a small business.

"We're always just a couple days away from being out of business, that's the reality of running a small business," said Parkansky.

In the days since, his focus has shifted to preventing it from happening again. Parkansky is planning to install metal bars on the windows in hopes of deterring future break-ins.

Parkansky posted on social media asking for the community to show up and support. He said he is grateful for the support the coffee shop has already received and hopes customers continue to visit.

Misfit Coffee Co. is located 207 N Humboldt Ave, Minneapolis.