Tickets for the Thielen Foundation Charity Softball Game, hosted by Harrison Smith, are available online at thielenfoundation.org and range from $5-$50. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. There will be a home run derby at 6:00 p.m. The softball game will start at 7:00 p.m. There also will be in-game giveaways, a silent auction, and raffle.

