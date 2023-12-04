City of Minneapolis would clear sidewalks for some residents through proposed pilot program

MINNEAPOLIS — The City of Minneapolis is looking at doing something many people have wanted for years: clearing snow and ice from the sidewalks.

Snow and ice during Minnesota winters are a yearly hazard for people trying to make their way on sidewalks.

"My sister, while walking her dog, actually slipped on an unclear sidewalk and broke her leg in three places," said Minneapolis Council Member Robin Wonsley.

Wonsley was one of 12 "yes" votes in a committee to approve a sidewalk snow and ice removal pilot program for next fall.

The council is expected to officially approve the program this week.

"If we have a city that emphasizes mobility, being pedestrian-friendly, being senior-friendly and also values public safety, sidewalks is a part of all of that," Wonsley said.

This winter, it'll still be the responsibility of homeowners to shovel the sidewalks in front of their properties.

The specifics are still up in the air of which sidewalks will be cleared during the pilot.

Wonsley says a few dozen miles of high-usage pedestrian streets will be selected.

The pilot will also target seniors who need the help and property owners with a history of not shoveling their walks.

"I think it's a good idea because the sidewalks just get really slippery for elderly people and things like that so it'd be good to not have to worry about the ice," said Taylynn Torgerson, who lives in Minneapolis.

The pilot program costs about $600,000. Some of that would come out of the police budget.

The city also commissioned a study on clearing all of the sidewalks.

The report includes some downsides like the snow not getting cleared quickly enough, the environmental impacts of more equipment and road salt, and the noise of crews working through the night.