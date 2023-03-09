Watch CBS News
These are the 5 spring cleaning chores most Americans say they'll tackle

/ CBS Minnesota

It might not be the right time to ask this, with more snow on the way, but are you planning a big spring cleaning at your home? What chores do you most need to tackle?

According to a new survey, the most needed chores around the house are washing windows, cleaning behind furniture, cleaning appliances, washing bedclothes and linens, and scrubbing the floors.

The survey suggested that three in four Americans plan to spring clean at least once a year, and close to half plan to clean and organize more this year.

