The top 5 crises to avoid, and how you can accomplish that

CBS Minnesota

There are plenty of things to embrace in the New Year. But one thing you don't want to run into is a crisis.

Roshini Rajkumar, host of "The Crisis Files," talked with WCCO Mid-Morning's panel about the top five crises to avoid:

  1. Job Jitters
  2. Family Feuds
  3. Wellness Woes
  4. Aging Agitation
  5. Relationship Roadblocks

 Click here to see more of Rajkumar's show.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 8:43 AM

