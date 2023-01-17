The top 5 crises to avoid, and how you can accomplish that
There are plenty of things to embrace in the New Year. But one thing you don't want to run into is a crisis.
Roshini Rajkumar, host of "The Crisis Files," talked with WCCO Mid-Morning's panel about the top five crises to avoid:
- Job Jitters
- Family Feuds
- Wellness Woes
- Aging Agitation
- Relationship Roadblocks
Click here to see more of Rajkumar's show.
