The Jewish holiday of Purim: A celebration of fun

HOPKINS -- Is it like Halloween? Hanukkah? St. Patrick's Day?

Whatever the description, the Jewish holiday of Purim is a wild celebration of faith, survival, overcoming adversity and being true to oneself.

"At the end, the Jewish people prevail," said Dan Canfield, a member of Adath Jeshurun synagogue in Hopkins. "You learn that you keep going. Even though it's a tough life, you keep pushing through, and have fun doing it with other people."

The Canfields were among hundreds who attended a Purim circus party at Adath on Monday night. Kids -- and adults -- were decked out in costumes, while performers showcased their juggling and acrobatic skills.

"I can always remember celebrating Purim when I was young," Rachel Canfield said. "I think that sense of community is very important."

Purim, which in Hebrew means "lottery," celebrates the heroism of Queen Esther in Ancient Persia, who saved her fellow Jews from an imminent plot to wipe them out. The story is read in Hebrew from a megillah, or scroll, where cheering for Esther and jeering the villain, Haman, is enthusiastically encouraged.

Traditionally, the megillah is read twice -- once on the evening of Purim and again the next morning (the holiday lasts from sundown to sundown). Among the many events across the Twin Cities on Monday night was a megillah reading at Mall of America.

"It's really pure joy," said Rabbi Yossi Bendet of Chabad of Bloomington. "Never give up, never lose hope, even when the situation seems very difficult."