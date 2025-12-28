Teenager dead after shots fired into Minneapolis home, police say

A 17-year-old boy is dead after shots were fired into a Minneapolis home where he was on Sunday evening.

Police said officers responded to the shooting on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North around 6:26 p.m. They found the boy, who was suffering from an "apparent life-threatening gunshot wound."

The officers provided him with medical aid before he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police Chief Brian O'Hara said in a written statement that his agency will "devote every available resource to bring justice" for the boy and his family.

Investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to email Minneapolis police or leave a voicemail for them at 612-673-5845. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota, or called in to them at 1-800-222-8477.