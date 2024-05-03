Teen rescued from Twin Cities swamp with help of his SRO officer

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A teenage boy was rescued from a Twin Cities swamp Thursday with the help of a drone and several first responders, including a trusted school resource officer.

New Brighton police say first responders were called to Long Lake Park just before 4 p.m. on a report of a missing teen who lives with autism.

A drone was used to locate him in "a difficult-to-access swampy area surrounded by water," police say.

About a half-hour later, rescuers on foot and boat were able to find him. However, the teen told rescuers he was afraid of "bears in the woods" and was reluctant to leave.

Several first responders were eventually able to calm him down enough to leave the swamp. One of those first responders was Officer Thai Xiong, an SRO at the teen's school with whom he has a "strong relationship," according to police.

The teen received medical care at the scene for undisclosed injuries.