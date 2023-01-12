St. Paul teen charged in fatal shooting of Anthony Skelley will be tried as an adult

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul teenager will be tried as an adult in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Anthony Skelley in May of last year.

Casimir Semlak, now 18, was 17 at the time of the fatal shooting. He was charged with three counts of murder in the second degree.

Officers found Skelley lying in the road on the 1900 block of Conver Avenue with gunshot wounds to his head, torso and shoulder.

Shortly after Skelley's death, Semlak was arrested in St. Paul. According to the complaint, he was found with a 9mm handgun, which had bullets matching those found at the scene of the shooting.

In a statement, Skelley's family described him as a "beautiful soul with a cheerful presence and a joyful spirit." They said that he loved helping others and wanted to start a landscaping business.