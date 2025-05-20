Minneapolis police say driver who tried to goad them into chase in a stolen car now faces charges

An 18-year-old from south Minneapolis is charged with eight felony counts after, police say, he tried to goad officers into chasing him while he drove erratically in a stolen Kia.

Video of the incident went viral earlier this month, being viewed thousands of times. The clip depicted the Kia SUV whipping and turning down Uptown's Lyndale Avenue, at roughly 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 6.

The incident incited controversy after officers in a squad car, which could also be seen on the video clip, did not give chase. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the decision not to chase the car, despite the apparent efforts to bait police into a pursuit, was dictated by agency policy.

"If a vehicle is simply stolen, there's no force, violence or gun involved, police are not allowed to chase stolen cars. Period," O'Hara told WCCO earlier this month.

Police caught up with the driver they believe was behind that incident, and took him into custody after they found him in another stolen car, and carrying a gun he was not supposed to have. Police used stop sticks in apprehending the teen.

"MPD remains committed to public safety and does not engage in high-speed chases in order to prevent injuries and loss of life. Instead, we rely on smart, coordinated efforts — and that's exactly what led to this arrest," police posted on social media this week.

🚨 MPD & Partner Agencies Nab Cop-baiting Driver 🚨 MPD officers, with the help of our dedicated partner agencies, have... Posted by Minneapolis Police Department on Monday, May 19, 2025

Criminal charges filed against the man indicate he was on felony probation for fleeing police in a motor vehicle, and investigators quoted in the complaint say he is "known to always be in stolen cars and steal cars and then flee police and taunt them."

Prosecutors are seeking a higher bail amount, arguing "he poses a significant threat to public safety."

Minneapolis police data says both car thefts and carjackings are down from this time last year.

Eric Henderson Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.

contributed to this report.