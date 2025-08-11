Free school supply resource center for teachers opens expanded facility in Little Canada

Students will be back in the classroom in a matter of weeks, and this year, families and educators are spending more on school supplies than ever before.

On average, teachers spend $1,000 out of their own pockets on school supplies each year. But a Twin Cities organization is working to ensure everyone has what they need for the school year.

The Kids in Need Foundation is a nonprofit on a mission to make sure students are set up for success. Two thirds of students in the schools the foundation supports show up on the first day without the tools they need to be successful.

Often times teachers will step in to fill those gaps and KINF is hoping to lessen the financial burden with a newly expanded teacher resource center in Little Canada.

Organization leaders and teachers celebrated the expansion Monday morning. At the resource center, educators can shop for back-to-school items at no cost.

Items range from essentials like notebooks, pencils and backpacks, but also unique items like classroom decor and art supplies.

The resource center moved from Roseville to Little Canada and doubled in size. Educators say it's a game changer.

"When students have what they need, they do not need to worry about what they do not have and they can start focusing on learning," said Michael Houston, a teacher at Harding High School. "The impact of that backpack, those pencils, those glue sticks, those sketch books reaches far beyond the first day of school. It builds self worth and unlocks students' potential."

On average, a teacher receives $540 worth of supplies and resources each shopping trip. The center can be utilized year-round, and teachers can shop at it quarterly.

KINF requires appointments to shop at the teacher resource center, which can be made online.