Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Teach for America hosting discussion on racism and its effect on education

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

An important conversation is coming to Minneapolis. It centers on race and its effects on our culture, and our children's education. 

Teach For America is hosting this discussion.

"In this powerful talk that forces audiences to reimagine America's past and present, New York Times best-selling author, Isabel Wilkerson, spotlights the insidious undertow of caste and the effects of this hierarchy on our culture, politics, and everyday lives," the event promises.

If you'd like to get in on the conversation, tickets are still available. Click here for more information.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 4:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.