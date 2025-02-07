Motel in Taylors Falls unlivable after fire, but none hurt, sheriff says

TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. — A motel in Taylors Falls is "uninhabitable" after a fire on Friday morning, but no one was injured, officials said.

The city's fire department and Chisago County deputies responded to the fire at the Springs Inn on Government Street shortly after 911 callers reported it around 7:15 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

The second floor was on fire and it was extending to the third floor when authorities arrived. All occupants got out safely, according to the sheriff's office.

Those displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Occupants of the motel reported an electrical issue near where the fire started, the sheriff's office said, though the cause has not yet been determined.

The fire department, sheriff's office and the State Fire Marshal are investigating.

On Sunday night in nearby Shafer, an apartment building went up in flames, killing a 60-year-old woman and displacing several other residents. The sheriff's office said it does not believe the fires are in any way connected.