These are the tax cut proposals from Democrats and Republicans at the Minnesota Legislature

At a time when budgets are tight, dueling proposals at the Minnesota Capitol could put money back in your pocket.

The Republican proposal is massive: up to $4 billion in one-time refunds to property tax payers that, depending on a person's income, could reach $2,500. The state estimates property taxes have risen 7% and are expected to continue their clime.

While Democrats argue the tax cut would benefit wealthy Minnesotans, Republicans like Rep. Mike Wiener — who represents two northern Minnesota counties — disagrees.

"We barely get by. To be considered rich homeowners is kind of an insult," he said. "And yet what we are doing is offering with this bill some relief from the oppressive taxes that keep coming from the state."

Democrats say the Republican property tax refund does nothing for those who rent.

Gov. Tim Walz's budget does not directly address property tax relief, but does focus on affordability.

"This would be a significant tax cut for middle class families, about $150 million a year," said Paul Marquart, the commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

He told a Senate committee that the governor's budget would cut the state sales tax by .075% but expand the sales tax to include services provided by financial planners, lawyers and others. It would also increase the dependent child care tax credit for families to a maximum of $2,100 per child and expand eligibility to families earning up to $124,000 with two children.

"Well one of the things is it's making child care more affordable," said Walz. "It's making education investment more affordable."

Time is running out for the legislative session, which ends on May 18, and a compromise in the evenly divided legislature will be very tough to come by. It's very possible neither of the proposals from either side will end up getting passed.

Friday is the deadline to pass major appropriation bills of committees.