Task force seizes guns, drugs, and nearly 100k

Operation Endeavor showing promising early results in Minneapolis
VIRGINIA, Minn. – A substantial amount of money, drugs, and weapons are now off the street thanks to the execution of a search warrant. 

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, October 18, the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force searched the residence of a 22-year-old man.

During the search, the LSVOTF discovered a large amount of cash, illicit drugs, firearms, controlled substance pills, digital scales, and other distribution-related items. The uncovered evidence indicates that the 22-year-old Virginia man was selling a substantial amount of controlled substances from his residence.

The search warrant came following an investigation that was initiated by the LSVOTF.

The 22-year-old was on probation at the time of the search for a second degree assault and fifth degree possession charge in February of 2022. 

He was arrested for violation of probation, and a request for new charges including first and second degree sales of controlled substances have been forwarded to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 9:54 AM

