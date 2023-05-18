Watch CBS News
Target recalls 5 million candles after jars break, injuring 6

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Target is recalling nearly 5 million candles after over 100 of them cracked while burning, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC says 137 candle jars broke during use, causing six injuries including cuts and burns.

The candles were sold between August 2019 and March 2023 and cost between $3 and $20.

target-candle-recall.jpg
US Consumer Product Safety Commission

Target says consumers should stop using the candles and return them to any Target store for a refund.

For more information on the candles that were recalled, click here.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 1:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

