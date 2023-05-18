Target recalls 5 million candles after jars break, injuring 6

MINNEAPOLIS -- Target is recalling nearly 5 million candles after over 100 of them cracked while burning, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC says 137 candle jars broke during use, causing six injuries including cuts and burns.

The candles were sold between August 2019 and March 2023 and cost between $3 and $20.

US Consumer Product Safety Commission

Target says consumers should stop using the candles and return them to any Target store for a refund.

For more information on the candles that were recalled, click here.