Protesters rally outside Target Field to push Pohland family to "stand up for democracy"

Demonstrators gathered in the rain Saturday afternoon outside Target Field in downtown Minneapolis to demand the owners of the Minnesota Twins "stand up for democracy."

Ahead of the Twins and Texas Rangers game, demonstrators — including workers with hospitality unions — met outside the stadium in an effort organized by CTUL (Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en la Lucha) to urge Pohlad Companies to sign the Business for Democracy Pledge.

WCCO

Organizers say they have sent several letters to the company, run by the Pohlad family, but have not received a response.

The pledge specifically calls on corporations to publicly oppose "efforts that would prevent or create obstacles to eligible voters casting their ballots," as well as "attempts to prevent the counting of votes or the seating of duly elected candidates after the election."

"The Pohlads are the second wealthiest family in the state, and they hold a lot of power in terms of being able to reach this admin to stop any potential authoritarian practices," said a member of CTUL.

WCCO has reached out to the Pohlad family for comment.