Target Field concessions workers set to begin strike Monday

A strike is looming for 500 concessions workers at Target Field in Minneapolis on Monday.

Minnesota's Hospitality Union Local 17 is asking fans to bring their own food to Monday night's game between the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers and not cross the picket line by purchasing food or drink.

The union says its members work for Delaware North Company, and they earn minimum wage and can't get health insurance through their employer.

WCCO

On May 1, workers voted by 81% to authorize a strike if necessary.

Delaware North says fans can expect a full and uninterrupted ballpark experience Monday with all concessions operating as normal. WCCO reached out to the company to clarify if they will be bringing in non-union workers.

The union says it's planning a picket outside the stadium Monday at 4 p.m. The next bargaining session is set for Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.