Anti-ICE protesters arrested at Richfield Target as calls grow for retailer to take stronger stand

Demonstrators with the group ICE Out Now Minnesota Coalition spread across the Twin Cities on Wednesday evening, gathering outside Target stores.

Crowds chanted, sang and held signs demanding the retail giant take a stronger stand against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in and around their stores.

The group stated several demands for Target:

Call for ICE to leave Minnesota.

Exercise the company's Fourth Amendment rights and post signage denying ICE access unless officers have signed judicial warrants.

Train staff on how to deal with ICE encounters.

Publicly call for President Trump to "shut down" ICE.

Lobby Congress to deny more ICE funding and investigate constitutional violation claims.

Call for federal agents who harm or kill civilians to "be held legally accountable."

In Richfield, Minnesota, protesters like Geoffrey Paquette blocked the same vestibule seen widely in a cell phone video taken last month at the store. It showed agents taking down two Target employees to the ground before forcing them into the back of an SUV. A lawmaker familiar with both men said they were citizens who were later released.

January's incident and what organizers call a lack of clear messaging from Target leading to protests that have been consistent for weeks.

"Stop collaborating with ICE and allowing them to stage in your parking lots until it stops. I'm willing to do whatever it takes," Paquette said.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed Target does not have cooperative agreements with ICE or any other immigration enforcement agency.

Target's CEO joined 60 other Minnesota-based companies calling for an immediate de-escalation. Still, some say a strongly worded letter isn't enough.

"I really feel Target as a corporation needs to step up," Don Dehn said.

The demands are a cause that activists are willing to be arrested for.

"I don't think getting arrested is something anybody is looking forward to," said Rosa Valenzuela. "But to make a point, that is what it takes."

Organizers of the protest say about 20 people were arrested, cited and released at the Richfield Target, and that demonstrations will continue until there is a response to community concerns.