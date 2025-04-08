Watch CBS News
Small changes make a big impact at Minneapolis' Tare Market

By
Beret Leone
Beret Leone
Reporter
Beret Leone is a native Minnesotan who joined the WCCO team as a reporter in September 2022 - and she's thrilled be back home in the Twin Cities! Beret grew up in Chaska and graduated from Bethel University.
Beret Leone

Every day is Earth Day for a Minneapolis-based market. Its sustainability efforts keep thousands of pounds of waste from landfills each year. 

No package, no problem. Actually, at Tare Market in northeast Minneapolis, it's preferred. 

"The average American throws away 4.9 pounds of trash every single day," manager Rachel Clark said. 

Dreadful data Clark and her team at Tare Market — Minnesota's first zero waste and refill shop — are trying to change.

"Unfortunately, every single plastic toothbrush we've used in our life is still sitting in the landfill somewhere," she said. "It's kind of endless, and we want to touch on all parts of the home."

From food refills to bulk cleaning and personal care, the market offers no plastic products, aiming to scale back environmental impact.

"It can be intimidating and overwhelming when people hear zero waste," Clark said.

That's why Clark suggests people looking to make changes first start with a trash audit — analyze personal waste before making any adjustments.

But let's say the first change is switching to a reusable cotton swab.

"When you purchase one of those, that removes 1,000 cotton swabs from the landfill," Clark said.

It adds up. Last year, Tare Market helped divert 1,300 plastic toothbrushes, 4,000 shampoo and conditioner bottles and 1,300 pounds of waste from landfills — one refill at a time.

"It's a small change, but it does have a huge impact, too," Clark said.

Tare Market is hosting a clothing swap on April 19 from noon to 4 p.m. at its northeast location.

Beret Leone is a native Minnesotan who joined the WCCO team as a reporter in September 2022 - and she's thrilled be back home in the Twin Cities! Beret grew up in Chaska and graduated from Bethel University.

