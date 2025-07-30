Central Minnesota man dies after falling into tanker trailer

An Eden Valley, Minnesota, man died Tuesday morning when he fell into a tanker trailer while trying to clean it.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to 23588 County Road 34 in Eden Lake Township around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. They found a 25-year-old man who had fallen inside the 42-foot tanker trailer.

The man, Elder Josue Salgado Gonzalez, was unresponsive. There was 1.5 feet of water inside the tanker at the time, the sheriff's office said.

Gonzalez was cleaning the trailer with a hose before he was found, officials said.

He was taken to the hospital, and despite lifesaving measures, was pronounced dead.

Eden Valley is roughly 80 miles west of Minneapolis.