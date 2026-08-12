Tamarack Mining Proposal draws strong support, environmental concerns at public hearing

On Wednesday night, supporters and opponents of the Tamarack Mining Project packed a meeting in Blaine, Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources discussed the state's environmental review of the proposal and opened the floor for public comments.

The operation would be just north of Tamarack, in an underground mine where Talon Metals would extract nickel, copper and iron ore that would be processed out of state in North Dakota and Michigan.

Virgil Winds, chief executive of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, says he's worried the mining operation could harm the land so closely tied to generations of people.

"It's so important to us because of what's at risk," Winds said. "Clean water, natural resources, treaty rights, just longevity of our people. The responsibility to protect the land for those that aren't here with us yet."

Winds was joined by dozens of others who spoke against the project with the concern that water would be negatively impacted by the operation.

"The risk is just far too great for a short economic benefit," he said.

Others in the room, including Julie Lucas, the executive director of Mining Minnesota, sported blue T-shirts that read "Think global. Mine local."

"These are game-changing jobs, but it's also tax revenue for the communities, tax revenue for the schools and it's the spin-off jobs," said Lucas.

Lucas encouraged questions, with the hope, she said, of educating people about the process of mining. She also said there's an obligation to mine responsibly.

"We care about water," she said. "We care deeply about people, but we also care about doing things well, including industry and this is where we all tie it together. We have those gnarly conversations and we come out with a good project we can be proud of."

Jess Johnson, a spokesperson for Talon Metals, says the company altered their plans along the way after hearing concerns about air quality and dust control. Now, Johnson says, the operation will be inside an enclosed building, which means trucks will stay inside, then rail cars will be loaded indoors and sealed before they're sent off to another state. Johnson said they're committed to designing an operation that is safe.

Winds says those changes haven't gone far enough.

"Until the science shows that it can be done in a safe and effective manner that doesn't put things at risk, then I'd say find another place," he said.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the environmental study will likely wrap up in 2029. After that, the company could seek permits and other applications necessary to open its doors.

The department is accepting public comment through Sept. 14.