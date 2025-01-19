Minnesota GOP may pursue recall elections for DFL members boycotting start of legislative session, party's House leader says

MINNEAPOLIS — A boycott, an alleged coup, multiple lawsuits — they're all part of the confusion and chaos at the Minnesota legislature.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments in the DFL lawsuit against the GOP that argues House Republicans were wrong to claim they have a majority in the House. That's one of the reasons why 66 House DFL representatives had a secret swear-in and are boycotting the session.

One of the biggest sticking points is that Republicans have so far refused to seat DFL Rep. Brad Tabke despite the fact that a district court ruled that Tabke did win his House election by 14 votes — even though 20 ballots have gone missing. That's why Democrats say they will continue their boycott.

DFL House Leader Melissa Hortman says during that boycott DFL reps should get paid.

"They are absolutely working in their districts. Me, for example, I met with my police chief and my mayor," Hortman said.

After another court ruling on Friday, it now looks like a special House election in Roseville won't happen until sometime in March. Democrat Curtis Johnson easily won but had to resign after a court ruled he did not meet residency requirements.

Now, the DFL may continue their boycott through that new special election date.

During that time, GOP House Leader Lisa Demuth says Republicans will control the House and she will continue as speaker. She also says the GOP may pursue recall elections against DFL members who dont show.

"That is an option we would have right now," Demuth said. "What we know is that Democras could show up to work.They could have already done that."

While this is certainly setting up for what looks like an unproductive session, there is one thing the legislature has to eventually do this year: agree to a two-year budget for the state before the session ends. Without that agreement, there would be a state government shutdown this summer.

