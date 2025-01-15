DFL members, secretary of state petition state Supreme Court over Republican actions at Minnesota House

ST. PAUL, Minn. — In a petition to the Minnesota Supreme Court, Democrats in the state House accuse Republicans of acting "unlawfully" when they conducted House business on Tuesday, including electing a speaker, with no DFL members present.

The DFL representatives boycotted the start of session amid a bitter power dispute between the two political parties. A 67-67 tie in the chamber was broken, at least in the short term, after a judge ruled a DFL candidate who won a Roseville seat was ineligible to hold office due to residency requirements. A special election is scheduled for Jan. 28.

That prompted a disagreement between Democrats and Republicans over what constitutes a quorum — the minimum number of members required to do business at the State Capitol. Republicans argued 67 members meets the threshold because of the vacant seat, while Democrats and Secretary of State Steve Simon say 68 members are needed, which the GOP did not have when they convened on the first day of session.

When the session began Tuesday, Simon adjourned the House, citing a lack of quorum. Republicans moved ahead anyway, electing GOP Leader Lisa Demuth as speaker and conducting other House business. The DFL's petition states the GOP acted "in blatant disregard of the Minnesota Constitution" and Demuth's election and subsequent business "must be declared null and void" by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

The petition also asks the court to prevent Republicans from taking any further actions until 68 members are present. Simon filed a similar petition on Tuesday, arguing the House lacked quorum when Republicans proceeded to organize as a majority, meaning Demuth's election was illegitimate and Simon himself, as secretary of state, remains the House's presiding officer.

Demuth responded to both petitions in a statement.

"Secretary Simon has no authority as a member of the executive branch over proceedings in the House, and his role is strictly ceremonial in nature," she said. "There is ample precedent in the Minnesota Supreme Court and from the framers of Minnesota's constitution regarding quorum. We look forward to defending the House from this attack on our Constitutional separation of powers, and to ensuring the Minnesota House continues its important work on behalf of Minnesotans who elected us to show up and do our jobs."

Republicans have filed to delay the special election for the Roseville seat, House District 40B, in a separate filing to the state's highest court. The Minnesota Supreme Court heard oral arguments in that case on Wednesday.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Note: The video above originally aired Jan. 14, 2025.