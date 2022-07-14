Tadd Johnson becomes first Native American appointed to UMN Board of Regents

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tadd Johnson says he wants to "speak for the voices that are not heard often enough" as he becomes the first Native American appointed to the University of Minnesota's Board of Regents since its establishment in 1851.

On Wednesday, the governor's office announced that Johnson will fill a vacancy for a member from the Eighth Congressional District following the resignation of Regent David McMillian.

"I am proud to appoint Regent Tadd Johnson - the first Native person ever appointed to this board," Gov. Tim Walz said. "With a background in leadership, education, and deep understanding of government on all levels, he brings a wealth of higher education expertise to this group."

Johnson, an enrolled member of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, recently retired from the University of Minnesota system. He served as the first senior director of American Indian Tribal Nations Relations for the University of Minnesota and was a full professor. Currently, he's serving as senior advisor on government affairs for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.

Tadd Johnson University of Minnesota

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who is a member of the White Earth Nation, called the appointment "historic" and says Johnson will give a voice to underrepresented Native students.

Johnson says he's honored to be appointed and by the confidence placed on him to serve the Eighth Congressional District.

"My father was an auto mechanic from Ely with a high school diploma who worked in the mines and my mother was a Native American whose dream of graduating from the University in the 1940's was cut short because there was no help for Native Americans," he said. "As a retired professor, I have first-hand knowledge of the struggles students face on a day-to-day basis, along with the faculty and staff who are devoted to teaching and nurturing them during their educational journey. I want to speak for the voices that are not heard often enough by the Regents; the students, the educators, Native Americans, rural Minnesotans and the working class. That's where I come from and that's who I am."

Johnson is a graduate of the university's law school and is a licensed attorney.

The Board of Regents says its mission is to "articulate a vision for the University and work to ensure the University of Minnesota fulfills its mission of education, research, and outreach" for Minnesotans, the country and world.