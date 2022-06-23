In final WNBA season, Sylvia Fowles earns 8th All-Star nod

MINNEAPOLIS -- It hasn't been the farewell season Sylvia Fowles may have hoped for, but the Lynx legend has at least earned another All-Star appearance.

The WNBA announced Wednesday Fowles will serve as co-captain for the All-Star Game, which takes place July 10 in Chicago. This is Fowles' eighth All-Star nod and fifth as a member of the Lynx.

In her 15th and final season, Fowles is averaging 16.5 points a game, and leads the league with 10.3 rebounds per contest.

Sylvia Fowles Getty Images

Despite her performance, the Lynx sit at the bottom of the WNBA standings with a 4-13 record.

Fowles announced before the season that it would be her last in the WNBA. She will retire as a two-time champion, two-time Finals MVP and four-time Defensive Player of the Year, and is a surefire future Hall of Famer.