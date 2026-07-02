Swatting call prompts lock-down at medical center in western Wisconsin

Rice Lake, Wisconsin, police officers are investigating after a swatting incident at the Marshfield Medical Center Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the medical center received a phone call around 2 p.m., stating that two men were enroute to shoot up the hospital. Officers from the Red Lake Police Department and the Barron County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene and secured the medical center.

Officials interviewed the staff and learned that the caller disguised their voice. The caller also became upset with staff over the phone and hung up, according to police. No other threatening phone calls were made to the medical center.

While the medical center was on lock-down, officials learned that similar threats were at other places around Wisconsin.

Officials ended the lock-down around 4:15 p.m. and cleared the medical center.

Officials say that early in the investigation they were able to determine this was a swatting call. No one was injured during the incident.