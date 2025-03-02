Watch CBS News
SWAT called to St. Paul apartment complex after man threatened officers, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police say they were called shortly before 6:45 p.m. to check on an argument in the South St. Anthony Park neighborhood.

When they arrived at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Territorial Road, officers asked a man and woman to leave their apartment.

Officials say officers believed the man was armed, and made threats towards them. This let to SWAT being called to the scene.

The woman was taken into custody just after 8 p.m.

Police have blocked off streets in the area.

This is developing news, check back for more information.  

