11-foot piece of suspected space debris found in eastern Minnesota cornfield

An 11-foot metallic object that officials believe came from space has been found in a cornfield in eastern Minnesota.

According to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday about foreign debris in a cornfield in Scott Township.

When deputies arrived, they confirmed a large, metallic object about 11 feet in diameter. The sheriff's office says it is "presumably a space object."

Stevens County Sheriff's Office

The Minnesota Duty Officer was notified, and federal agencies responded.

The sheriff's office says it's working closely with several state and federal agencies to identify the debris's owner and plan its removal from the field.

Officials say there is no danger to the public. Further details are limited.