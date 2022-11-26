Suspected drunk driver injures woman 34 weeks pregnant in head-on crash
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. -- A woman who is 34 weeks pregnant was injured in a crash wish a suspected drunk driver on Friday.
Officials say the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. A man from Nebraska was driving the wrong way on Keats Avenue near 70th Street in Cottage Grove when he collided with another driver head-on.
The woman in the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Nebraska man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
