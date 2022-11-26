Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Suspected drunk driver injures woman 34 weeks pregnant in head-on crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Nov. 26, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Nov. 26, 2022 01:23

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. -- A woman who is 34 weeks pregnant was injured in a crash wish a suspected drunk driver on Friday.

Officials say the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. A man from Nebraska was driving the wrong way on Keats Avenue near 70th Street in Cottage Grove when he collided with another driver head-on.

The woman in the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

cottage-grove-crash.jpg
Cottage Grove

The Nebraska man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 26, 2022 / 10:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.