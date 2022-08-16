Suspect sought following stabbing in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was hospitalized Tuesday following a stabbing in downtown Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 2:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Grant Street West, just east of Loring Park.

Officers found a man at the scene suffering from a stab wound. Emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Investigators say the stabbing happened while the victim was fighting with another man, who fled the scene in a car. While officers located the car, the suspect is still on the loose.

The stabbing remains under investigation.