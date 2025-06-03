Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody after Mapleton housemate found dead, officials say

By
Anthony Bettin
A suspect is in custody after the person he lived with was found dead in the southern Minnesota home they shared, authorities said.

The investigation started just after 2 a.m. Tuesday with an abandoned car on Highway 22 near the Terrace View Golf Course in Mapleton, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Despite a witness's help, authorities could not find the driver.

Deputies went to the Mapleton home of the vehicle's registered owner, where they found him dead "with obvious signs of trauma," the sheriff's office said. Police have not shared his age or identity.

Authorities eventually found and arrested the driver of the abandoned car, who also lived with the victim. 

Mapleton police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating with the sheriff's office. Authorities say the public is not in danger.

Mapleton is about 100 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

