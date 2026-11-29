A suspect is in custody after a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured early Sunday morning, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers responding to the report of a shooting in the 3300 block of Second Avenue North located a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. They provided medical care until paramedics showed up. Police said he was transported to the North Memorial Medical Center.

During the investigation, two additional victims linked to the shooting arrived at North Memorial Medical Center via private transportation. Police said the victim transported by ambulance died before reaching the hospital. The two other victims, both men, are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A man at the scene was arrested and booked at the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of murder, according to MPD.

Homicide investigators continue to investigate the shooting. MPD forensic scientists processed the scene and collected evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Minneapolis police at 612-673-6845 or by email: policetips@minneapolismn.gov. Tipsters can also contact CrimeStoppers.