Survey shows how many get more joy from their pets than their partners

/ CBS Minnesota

Tuesday is National Pet Day, a day to pay special attention to your best animal friend.

And it would be an understatement to say people really love their pets. A new survey of pet owners shows 41% of Gen Z'ers are more likely to spend $100 on their pet than on their partner.

One-third of respondents say they get more joy from seeing their pet happy than their partner.

Half said they would actually give up romance for a year if it meant their pet could live an extra year.

