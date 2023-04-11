Survey shows how many get more joy from their pets than their partners
Tuesday is National Pet Day, a day to pay special attention to your best animal friend.
And it would be an understatement to say people really love their pets. A new survey of pet owners shows 41% of Gen Z'ers are more likely to spend $100 on their pet than on their partner.
One-third of respondents say they get more joy from seeing their pet happy than their partner.
Half said they would actually give up romance for a year if it meant their pet could live an extra year.
