Survey looks at importance of reading books during childhood

Reading is an important part of growing up and it can be a good hobby as people get older.

A new survey looked at reading habits of kids and adults.

It found 89% said they read books during childhood, and 95% of people 65 and older said yes they read books.

In comparison, 79% of those under 30 said they're readers. 

First published on August 3, 2022 / 8:38 AM

