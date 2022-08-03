Survey looks at importance of reading books during childhood
Reading is an important part of growing up and it can be a good hobby as people get older.
A new survey looked at reading habits of kids and adults.
It found 89% said they read books during childhood, and 95% of people 65 and older said yes they read books.
In comparison, 79% of those under 30 said they're readers.
Click here for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.