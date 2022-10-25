Survey: Average homeowner would spend $42K on renovations

Which home projects you should do before fall is over

Which home projects you should do before fall is over

MINNEAPOLIS -- Homeowners are willing to shell out big bucks for renovations, a new study finds.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll with Andersen Windows & Doors, found the average homeowner is willing to spend $42,000 to improve their house.

Nearly 70% of respondents said they want to update the way their home looks, and 60% have a specific vision for their house.

Respondents said they prioritize simple aesthetic updates first, like wallpaper, flooring and lighting.