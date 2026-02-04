The recent surge of ICE agents has had a toll on Minnesotans mental health

Minnesota's ICE Surge is leaving many with strong feelings of fear and anxiety.

Many in the community and mental health experts are finding ways of handling it.

"I mean, my last six therapy sessions have been basically all talking about this," said Nate P.

"It really wears on people. It's kind of always in the back of your mind, and it's hard to not think about it," said Angela Keppel.

Fear and uncertainty are taking a toll on the community.

"It beats you down."

"You see that over and over again, it really can beat you down."

Many are unsure of how to cope. Mental health concerns are on the rise as immigration enforcement plays out in Minnesota and across the country.

"We're seeing the images, it's hard to look away, people are feeling helpless, as they watch friends, neighbors, kids impacted," said Marcus Schmit, the executive director of NAMI Minnesota.

Schmit says the amount of calls into NAMI's helpline have significantly increased over the past month.

"That uptick is very concerning to us."'

What people are seeking is how to cope.

In addition to the helpline, NAMI also offers various tips and workshops — ranging from how parents can talk to their children to the symptoms of trauma.

"So many Minnesotans are experiencing collective trauma and collective grief," said Schmit.

Schmit says one of the best ways to deal with how many are feeling right now is to rely on each other.

"The way we're going to get out of this is together as one. I'm just so proud to be a Minnesotan right now and to watch my fellow Minnesotans provide that support," said Schmit.

"Anytime a community can come together, it makes you stronger," said Keppel.