Supporters wait hours ahead of Trump's visit to St. Cloud

Thousands converge in St. Cloud for first Trump-Vance rally in Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Nearly 10 hours before former President Donald Trump was set to take the stage at St. Cloud's Herb Brooks Arena on Saturday, supporters lined around the block.

At the front of the line was St. Louis Park resident Tom Popescu.

"I've been here since 3 p.m. yesterday," Popescu said. "When I heard they gave out tickets to everyone that applied, I wanted to make sure I could get in."

Many in the crowd were beyond excited to Trump and Vance together in their home state.

"I was looking for one within the five-state area, then my wife called and said, 'They're having one in town.' I said, 'You're kidding me,'" said St. Cloud resident Jack Friebe. "We've been looking forward to him coming back to Minnesota. We're so grateful he cares about Minnesota and that he's investing in Minnesota. It means a lot."

With so many waiting, Tennessee-based vendor Phil Callwell was cashing in.

"Just get their money out. I'm here. It's like the nightclub. Swing your $10 bill and I'll sell them a hat," Callwell said. "You tell me if it's hard to sell, my man. You tell me."

Tiffany Strabala of Andover knows what she hopes to hear.

"People are very concerned about the border, wanting safety in their communities, keeping money in their pocket and they don't want it to go to taxes," Strabala said.

And in a state that hasn't gone red in more than 50 years, Strabala and the crowd are hopeful they can change that.

"I think people have had enough, and they're starting to find their voice and want to step out a little bit and share their concerns. We care about our state," Strabala said.

Rallygoers also had to deal with 90-degree heat. Many said it didn't bother them, and they stayed hydrated and in the shade until arena doors opened.