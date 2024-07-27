Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff stumps for Vice President Harris in Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS — Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will campaign for his wife, Vice President Harris, on Saturday in Wisconsin.

WSAW reports Emhoff will visit and speak at the seventh annual Hmong Wausau Festival.

He will then head to a canvass launch for Harris and other Democrats on the ballot in Stevens Point, according to the Portage County Wisconsin Democrats Facebook page.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff WCCO

Emhoff has made several trips to Minnesota in the past four years to campaign for President Biden and DFL Party candidates, including a visit in March to tout a $20 million federal grant for the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. He also visited St. Paul's Afro Deli last year to present owner Adirahman Kahin with the National Small Business Owner of the Year award.

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump and running mate Sen. JD Vance will hold their first joint presidential rally in Minnesota at St. Cloud's Herb Brooks Arena.

Vance will also appear at a fundraiser earlier in the day in Minneapolis. Entry to that event costs $3,300, with tickets up to $50,000 for a roundtable discussion and a photo with the candidate.