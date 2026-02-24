Guests evacuated, 1 hurt after fire at hotel in Superior, Wisconsin

A fire at a hotel in Superior, Wisconsin, Monday night left one person hurt and forced guests to move to new lodgings.

The fire happened around 11 p.m. at the Superior and Sage Hotel.

A partial roof collapse caused the lone injury. Nearly two dozen guests had to be moved to a neighboring hotel in the middle of the night.

Video shows flames shooting through the roof of the hotel and quickly spreading to the building's siding.

Multiple fire crews had to be called in to help put it out.

Bill Zezza was staying at the hotel when the fire started and jumped into action to try to stop it from spreading.

"I kept breaking the glass to get the fire extinguishers, and then I pulled the alarm. And then I decided that I would go outside and try to fight it from the other side by the Kwik Trip," Zezza, from Cable, Wisconsin, said.

The damage is estimated to be in the range of a million dollars.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.