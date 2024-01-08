CBS plans Vegas residency for Super Bowl LVIII CBS announces exclusive weeklong residency in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII 00:28

CBS has announced an exclusive residency in Las Vegas for the week of Super Bowl LVIII, with The Fountains of Bellagio serving as the backdrop of the Network's central broadcast location. CBS will offer weeklong, multiplatform coverage of the Super Bowl from all angles including sports, news and entertainment leading up to CBS Sports' presentation of the game on Sunday, Feb. 11.

This location will be home to shows from four CBS divisions across broadcast, cable and streaming from Monday, Feb. 5 to Sunday, Feb. 11, with four outdoor sets shared across the various shows.

CBS is headed to Las Vegas!



The fountains of @Bellagio will serve as the backdrop of the network’s broadcasts during an exclusive weeklong residency, including shows from @cbssports, @cbs and @cbsnews ahead of #SuperBowlLVIII on February 11. pic.twitter.com/PrRtDVnWkP — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 8, 2024

The shows originating from Las Vegas are:

CBS Sports

THE NFL TODAY – CBS Sports' iconic pregame show with host James Brown and analysts Phil Simms , Bill Cowher , Nate Burleson , Boomer Esiason , JJ Watt , and lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones will count down to kick-off of Super Bowl LVIII with detailed game analysis, features and interviews, with the spectacular fountains serving as the backdrop.

– CBS Sports' iconic pregame show with host and analysts , , , , , and lead NFL insider will count down to kick-off of Super Bowl LVIII with detailed game analysis, features and interviews, with the spectacular fountains serving as the backdrop. SUPER BOWL LIVE – Host Adam Zucker will be joined by a rotating cast of analysts including Matt Ryan, Charles Davis , Kyle Long , Amy Trask , Trent Green , Kevin Carter and Jonathan Jones each night, offering news and analysis. Reporters Aditi Kinkhabwala , AJ Ross and Tiffany Blackmon will also contribute to SUPER BOWL LIVE and additional CBS Sports shows.

– Host will be joined by a rotating cast of analysts including , , , , and each night, offering news and analysis. Reporters , and will also contribute to SUPER BOWL LIVE and additional CBS Sports shows. CBS SPORTS HQ – CBS Sports' free, 24/7 streaming sports news network will provide coverage all week, including more than 40 hours of programming, culminating with an extended Super Bowl LVIII post-game show. Notable daily programming that week includes the PICK SIX podcast and SportsLine's best bets shows, as well as CBS SPORTS HQ SPOTLIGHT.

– CBS Sports' free, 24/7 streaming sports news network will provide coverage all week, including more than 40 hours of programming, culminating with an extended Super Bowl LVIII post-game show. Notable daily programming that week includes the PICK SIX podcast and SportsLine's best bets shows, as well as CBS SPORTS HQ SPOTLIGHT. NFL MONDAY QB – Adam Schein , along with Matt Ryan , Trent Green and Jonathan Jones , will break down all of the quarterback action heading into Super Bowl LVIII.

– , along with , and , will break down all of the quarterback action heading into Super Bowl LVIII. THAT OTHER PREGAME SHOW – Host Adam Schein , analysts Amy Trask , Kyle Long , Brock Vereen and Jonathan Jones will offer opinions, analysis, predictions and interviews, with appearances by analysts from THE NFL TODAY.

– Host , analysts , , and will offer opinions, analysis, predictions and interviews, with appearances by analysts from THE NFL TODAY. WE NEED TO TALK – CBS Sports' all-women sports show will air a special episode, hosted by AJ Ross , Aditi Kinkhabwala , Andrea Kremer and Amy Trask .

– CBS Sports' all-women sports show will air a special episode, hosted by , , and . THE JIM ROME SHOW – The afternoon radio show, hosted by Jim Rome , is live Monday through Friday and simulcast on CBS Sports Network. Rome offers compelling commentary on the day's hottest topics, along with high-profile guests and signature callers weighing in on the day's biggest sports news.

– The afternoon radio show, hosted by , is live Monday through Friday and simulcast on CBS Sports Network. Rome offers compelling commentary on the day's hottest topics, along with high-profile guests and signature callers weighing in on the day's biggest sports news. TIME TO SCHEIN – Adam Schein hosts the hour-long weekday talk show, covering the world of sports with interviews and commentary.

CBS News

CBS MORNINGS – CBS' award-winning morning news program will broadcast live from location in Las Vegas on Thursday and Friday, delivering original reporting, breaking news, top-level newsmaker interviews and artful storytelling with co-hosts Gayle King , Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson .

– CBS' award-winning morning news program will broadcast live from location in Las Vegas on Thursday and Friday, delivering original reporting, breaking news, top-level newsmaker interviews and artful storytelling with co-hosts , and . CBS SATURDAY MORNING – CBS SATURDAY MORNING will be live from Las Vegas, with co-host Dana Jacobson on-site.

– CBS SATURDAY MORNING will be live from Las Vegas, with co-host on-site. CBS EVENING NEWS WITH NORAH O'DONNELL – CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell will broadcast live from Las Vegas, bringing viewers all the action from Super Bowl LVIII, including the latest breaking news from across the country.

– CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor will broadcast live from Las Vegas, bringing viewers all the action from Super Bowl LVIII, including the latest breaking news from across the country. CBS STATIONS AND AFFILIATES – CBS Owned Television Stations and Affiliates covering Super Bowl LVIII will broadcast from the Bellagio during their local newscasts.

CBS Entertainment

THE TALK – CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show will broadcast live Monday through Friday. Hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood will welcome celebrity guests and highlight the happenings in Vegas.

CBS Media Ventures

THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW – Hosted by Drew Barrymore , the show will tape "Drew's News" and field segments throughout the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

– Hosted by , the show will tape "Drew's News" and field segments throughout the week leading up to the Super Bowl. ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT – The Emmy-winning entertainment news show, hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner , will be with all the stars in Sin City leading up to and after the game.

– The Emmy-winning entertainment news show, hosted by and , will be with all the stars in Sin City leading up to and after the game. INSIDE EDITION – The daily, syndicated newsmagazine, hosted by Deborah Norville, will originate from Las Vegas leading up to the game.

The programming schedules for each show will be released at a later date. Click here to view a sizzle reel.