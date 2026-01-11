Allegiant to acquire Sun Country Airlines in $1.5 billion deal

Minnesota-based Sun Country plans to merge with Allegiant in a $1.5 billion cash and stock deal, the two budget airlines announced on Sunday.

Under the definitive merger agreement, Allegiant will take over Sun Country to create a "leading leisure-focused U.S. airline," a press release said.

"Today marks an exciting next step in our history as we join Allegiant to create one of the leading leisure travel companies in the U.S.," Sun Country CEO and President Jude Bricker said. "We are two customer-centric organizations, deeply committed to delivering affordable travel experiences without compromising on quality. Importantly, we believe this transaction delivers significant value to Sun Country shareholders and an opportunity to continue to benefit from our growth plans as a combined company."

The company will be headquartered in Las Vegas, but it will maintain "a significant presence" in the Twin Cities, where Sun Country is based.

The merger would expand service across the United States and internationally, with the combined airline expected to operate nearly 200 aircraft and provide more than 650 routes, according to the press release.

The transaction has been approved by each airline's board of directors and is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to federal approvals.

Bricker will join Allegiant's board of directors, along with two other Sun Country board members. Allegiant's CEO, Gregory C. Anderson, will remain in his role in the combined company.