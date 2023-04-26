Nearly 85% of Americans plan on vacationing this summer, survey finds

MINNEAPOLIS -- It seems Minnesotans wearied by the long winter aren't the only ones looking forward to summer vacation.

An annual survey by The Vacationer shows that nearly 85% of American adults say they're planning to travel at lease once this summer. That's up about 5% from last year.

Forty-one percent plan to take a single trip, while 44% plan to travel multiple times.

Less than a quarter of respondents plan to travel internationally, while about 78% will travel domestically, per the survey.