"We're back": Summer events draw crowds to downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — For a second weekend in a row, events are drawing major crowds to downtown Minneapolis. To meet demand, Taste of Minnesota was doubled in size this year.

"There's 50 food vendors and 50 artist vendors, but then we also have about 20 community supporter vendors," Taste of Minnesota Community Ambassador Teke O'Reilly said.

O'Reilly said events like this fuel the future of downtown Minneapolis, which has struggled to rebound since the pandemic.

"I feel strongly that this has really revitalized downtown Minneapolis. In a significant and total way," he said.

Preliminary numbers from Meet Minneapolis show hotel occupancy in the last week of June, during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, was at 74.6%, the third highest week since 2020.

Hotels reported earning more than $11.6 million that week — the highest since the week of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour last summer. The numbers don't include Sunday, June 30, which was the last day of the trials and Twin Cities Pride.

"We're back. It's a safe environment, it's a very welcoming environment," O'Reilly said.

Minneapolis hotels have recorded more than $40.9 million in total guest room revenue in June 2024. The last time Minneapolis hotels surpassed $40 million was in October 2018.