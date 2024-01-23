Taste of Minnesota returning this summer for 2nd year in downtown Minneapolis

Heat, lightning couldn't keep crowds from Taste of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Taste of Minnesota is coming back this summer for its second year in downtown Minneapolis.

On Tuesday, organizers announced the "celebration of local flavors, culture and community" is set for July 6-7 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"From an expanded footprint to a greater number of vendors and attractions, this year's event is designed to exceed the expectations of both seasoned attendees and first-time visitors," a press release said.

TV personality and chef Andrew Zimmern will be returning as the event's food ambassador. He'll be curating several "chef-driven, higher level food options" for attendees.

Taste of Minnesota in downtown Minneapolis last year. WCCO

The event will return to its location along Nicollet Mall, but will be expanded to accommodate more vendors. Organizers are expecting about 60 vendors this year, which more than doubles the amount of vendors from last year.

More information on the Taste of Minnesota will be announced in the coming weeks. Last year, musical acts included Big Boi from Outkast, Third Eye Blind and Motion City Soundtrack.

The event was formerly held in St. Paul and had been missing from summer activities for eight years before relocating to downtown Minneapolis last year.

NOTE: Video is from July 4, 2023.