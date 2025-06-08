Third graders and seniors bond through pen pal program in Andover

How a new pen pal program is creating some unforgettable moments

For months, third graders at Crooked Lake Elementary in Andover, Minnesota have been trading letters with pen pals a few generations older. On Friday, they finally met face-to-face.

The pen pal program, organized by the school and Griswold Home Care, paired students with seniors living in nearby retirement communities. Since September, the two groups have been corresponding the old-fashioned way: one handwritten letter at a time.

"Having that connection piece between seniors and kids has been really rewarding," said Nicole Myhre, owner and director of Griswold Home Care. "Everybody is so excited to meet their pen pal today."

Students welcomed their senior pen pals with snacks, laughter and a tour of the school. The energy in the room was high.

"It was fun because he would tell me stuff that I didn't know before, and I would tell him stuff he didn't know before," said Brody, a third grader.

"My pen pal liked to talk about sports and holidays," said Howie, another student. "We just really liked talking to each other and getting to know each other."

For seniors, the letters offered a meaningful way to connect during a time in life when social ties can start to fade.

"When you're older, you don't have as many contacts," said Joanne Hansen. "So it's good to receive greetings from pen pals."

The kids enjoyed connecting too.

"It was really fun to learn about her story, and I just couldn't wait to meet her," said Eloise, a student. "And now it finally came!"

For some, the experience was like a recieving an exciting gift.

"It was like getting a Christmas present," said Reed, a third grader. "I've never had a pen pal before."

Teachers say the program also helped students improve their writing skills, practice reading cursive and learn to communicate thoughtfully.

Organizers hope the impact of the program lasts long after the school year ends.