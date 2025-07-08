Watch CBS News
Man rescued from St. Paul sewer after being stuck for 3 to 4 days

By
Eric Henderson
Managing Editor, Midwest
Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.
Eric Henderson

/ CBS Minnesota

The St. Paul Fire Department says they helped rescue a man who was stuck in a sewer for approximately three to four days.

The department said that they responded to the 400 block of University Avenue in St. Paul late Tuesday morning.

There, they found a man who was stuck about 10 to 12 feet down from the sewer opening. Authorities reported the man was conscious and alert.

An advanced technical rescue team was brought on the scene to help extricate the man. They set up a rope rescue, lowered a rescuer down to the man, and raised both back up to street level.

The man was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, but was said to be in stable condition.

It was not clear how the man wound up in the sewer, and authorities say it was not immediately clear how he was discovered, but "it is likely" a passerby heard him calling for help.

