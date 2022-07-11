Watch CBS News
String of Twin Cities arrests made this weekend by beefed-up DPS team

By Kate Raddatz

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Amid a summer plagued with violent crime in Minneapolis, law enforcement agencies are taking action to try to combat it.

On Friday night, the Minnesota State Patrol made close to 280 traffic stops in Minneapolis. Forty-seven of them were cited for driving without a valid license. Seventeen were arrested.

On both Friday and Saturday, the State Patrol assigned 20 additional troopers and aviation resources to places throughout the Twin Cities, but primarily in Minneapolis. DPS said additional 911 dispatchers were also in place.

Those resources are in addition to the state troopers that are already assisting Minneapolis police in high-crime areas.

Back in May, Gov. Tim Walz also provided the State Patrol and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension each with $1 million to use toward these initiatives aimed to keep the Twin Cities safe.

On Saturday, traffic cameras captured a motorcyclist who wouldn't stop for police or troopers on Interstate 94. The driver eventually crashed into another vehicle and was then arrested. 

The Minnesota State Patrol released a statement, saying part: "Our goal was to swell resources to combat street racing and other illegal activity over the weekend. The results generated speak for themselves. Troopers from across Minnesota assisted and are thankful for the local law enforcement support they received while working."

