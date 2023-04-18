Watch CBS News
Street sweeping starts Tuesday in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Street sweeping starts Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Crews will start cleaning up all that winter gunk on city streets.

Watch out for temporary no parking signs to avoid a ticket or a tow for the next four weeks.

The city of Minneapolis says sweeping parkways and alleys was delayed because of late snowfall, but that work will pick back up in May.

The city says it will call residents each night to let them know if their street is getting cleaned the next day.

